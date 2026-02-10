Elon Musk Reveals When He Will Congratulate Jeff Bezos: 'I'll Be One Of The First'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos have been locked in a public feud for years. From branding Bezos a "copycat" to mocking Blue Origin's lunar lander design, Musk has rarely missed any opportunity to needle the Amazon founder. However, in a rare moment of bridge-building, Musk recently stated he would congratulate Bezos and his team if they managed to land on the Moon before SpaceX.

Musk was responding to a social media post by Bezos, where he posted a black-and-white image of a tortoise without any caption. Social media users instantly began unearthing the hidden message behind the post, with some connecting it to Blue Origin's official motto, Gradatim Ferociter, a Latin phrase that translates to "step by step, ferociously".

Others highlighted that Bezos characterised Blue Origin as the slow but determined tortoise from the 'Tortoise and the Hare' folktale, implying that his company would eventually win the space race.

"Ever hear the tale of the tortoise and the hare? SpaceX is the hare, quick, active, but easily distracted by Mars and AI. Blue Origin is the tortoise, slow but methodical, dead set on the main goal: The Moon," a user explained, adding: "Bezos clearly implies here that they will beat SpaceX to the Moon."

Responding to the explanation, Musk said he was 'fine' if Blue Origin reached Earth's satellite first, as the future of humanity needed others to work at a quick pace as well.

"They might land something on the Moon before SpaceX and that's fine by me. I will be one of the first to congratulate them," said Musk.

"However, what really matters for the future is being able to land millions of tons of equipment and people to build a self-growing city on the Moon. In this respect, perhaps we are be more the tortoise than the hare for now."

Bezos started Blue Origin in 2000, while Musk launched Space Exploration Technologies Corporation or SpaceX in 2002. However, over the last few years, Blue Origin and SpaceX have clashed over launch-pad lease opportunities, landing-pad patents and more.