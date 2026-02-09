Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Guests At "Wild" Jeffrey Epstein Dinner: See Photo Inside

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and other tech leaders were at a 2015 dinner hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, a photograph among the newly released documents shows. The convicted sex offender called the event “wild” in an email.

The image, which Epstein emailed to himself in August 2015, shows the Meta CEO seated next to the Tesla Chief. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Joi Ito, the former director of the MIT Media Lab were also at the table. Epstein does not appear in the photo, though he may have taken it.

In a separate email later that month, Epstein wrote that he “had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild,” also mentioning LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Palantir chairman Peter Thiel.

Neither Hoffman nor Thiel appears in the photo, which has nine people. Several attendees, including Musk, appear to be looking at someone or something out of frame.

Jeffrey Epstein took a photo of his 2015 dinner with Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and then emailed it to himself on August 3, 2015.



Epstein wrote an email the day before stating that he had a dinner planned with Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk.



Jeffrey Epstein was…

The dinner was first reported in 2019. It was said to have been organised by Reid Hoffman in honour of MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden.

Meta previously said that Zuckerberg only met Epstein “in passing one time” and “did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.”

Musk, in a 2019 email to Vanity Fair, said, “Epstein is obviously a creep, and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine,” confirming he had met Epstein at the dinner but denying he introduced Zuckerberg to him.

Musk has also said that he has never attended any party organised by Epstein.

Epstein had also emailed celebrity doctor Peter Attia in August 2015 about the dinner, writing: “Where are you? I might be in LA Monday, burbank to look at the interior of the other bbj, tonite dinner with Musk, Thiel, Zuckerburg.” Attia responded, “Sounds like an awesome dinner.”

Following the latest document release, Musk clarified on X that he had “very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express'.”

No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I'm glad that has finally happened.



I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his "Lolita Express", but was well aware that some email…

The US Department of Justice released the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein's files on January 30. The files, made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, include emails, photos, videos, and other documents from federal investigations.