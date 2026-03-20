Why Eid Dates Differ In India And Saudi Arabia, And When India Will Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is likely to fall on different days in India and Saudi Arabia in 2026. Saudi Arabia is expected to celebrate the festival on March 20, while India is set to observe it on March 21, depending on the crescent moon sighting.

Moon Sighting Determines Eid Date

The primary reason for the difference lies in the traditional method of moon sighting. In India, Eid is declared only after the crescent moon is physically sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan. If the moon is not visible, the fasting month completes 30 days, and Eid is celebrated the following day. Religious authorities, including local moon sighting committees, make the final announcement. In contrast, Saudi Arabia also follows moon sighting but often confirms the sighting earlier due to its geographical position and established observation system.

Geographical Factor Plays a Role

Saudi Arabia lies to the west of India, meaning sunset occurs later there. This can allow slightly better conditions to sight the young crescent moon on the same evening. As a result, the moon may be visible in Saudi Arabia but not yet in India, leading to a one-day difference in Eid celebrations.

Why Eid Date Changes Every Year

The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles and is about 10 to 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. Because of this, Eid-ul-Fitr shifts earlier each year. The exact date depends entirely on the sighting of the new moon, which can vary by location.

Expected Date in India

For 2026, if the crescent moon is not sighted in India on the evening of March 20, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. The final confirmation will depend on official announcements after moon sighting.