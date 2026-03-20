Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be observed in the Middle Eastern nations today. The celebrations will remain low-key due to the ongoing Iran war. The countries have announced a four-day holiday for the festival.
India will celebrate the festival on March 21, as the moon was not sighted in the country on Thursday.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it marks the revelation of the holy book Quran. At the end of Ramadan, Eid ul-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts.
Here are the latest updates on Eid-ul-Fitr:
Eid ul-Fitr LIVE Updates: Moon Not Sighted Today In India, Eid al-Fitr To Be Celebrated On March 21
Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21.
Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said that Eid al-Fitr Namaz at Lucknow Eidgah will be followed by prayers for world peace.
"The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation," the Muslim cleric said.
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 LIVE: Saudi Arabia To Observe Eid Today
Saudi Arabia will reportedly observe Eid today, with celebrations remaining low-key due to the ongoing Iran war.
Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Why India And Saudi Arabia Celebrate Eid On Different Days
Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is likely to fall on different days in India and Saudi Arabia in 2026. Saudi Arabia is expected to celebrate the festival on March 20, while India is set to observe it on March 21, depending on the crescent moon sighting.
Moon Sighting Determines Eid Date
The primary reason for the difference lies in the traditional method of moon sighting. In India, Eid is declared only after the crescent moon is physically sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan. If the moon is not visible, the fasting month completes 30 days, and Eid is celebrated the following day. Religious authorities, including local moon sighting committees, make the final announcement. In contrast, Saudi Arabia also follows moon sighting but often confirms the sighting earlier due to its geographical position and established observation system.