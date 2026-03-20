Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be observed in the Middle Eastern nations today. The celebrations will remain low-key due to the ongoing Iran war. The countries have announced a four-day holiday for the festival.

India will celebrate the festival on March 21, as the moon was not sighted in the country on Thursday.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it marks the revelation of the holy book Quran. At the end of Ramadan, Eid ul-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts.

Here are the latest updates on Eid-ul-Fitr: