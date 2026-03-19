Moon Not Sighted Today, Eid al-Fitr To Be Celebrated On March 21

Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said that Eid al-Fitr Namaz at Lucknow Eidgah will be followed by prayers for world peace.

"The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation," the Muslim cleric said.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also said that the crescent moon was not sighted, which ultimately leads to the Eid festival being celebrated on March 21.

"Due to overcast and cloudy conditions in Kashmir, the crescent moon was not sighted and remianed not visible. The All J&K Shia Association (AJKSA) Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee has also not received any reliable testimonies of moon sighting from Kashmir or any other part of India," it said.

"Therefore, in accordance with Shia Islamic guidelines, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Saturday, March 21," the AJKSA said.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it marks the revelation of the holy book Quran.

At the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor.

However, Eid is expected to be observed on March 20 in some parts of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended festive greetings to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah; the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, while also hoping for peace in West Asia.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei continue to affect communities in India, with the Shia community in Rajasthan announcing that they will not celebrate Eid this year.

Members of the community will instead offer prayers, wearing black armbands as a mark of mourning.

The Shia community has declared this decision across Rajasthan. Imam Syed Nazish Akbar Kazmi of Shia Jama Masjid in Jaipur said, "The Shia community in Rajasthan will not celebrate Eid. Not only men, but children and women will not wear new clothes, and we will only offer prayers without celebrating any joy. Sweets and desserts will be prepared at home, and Eid greetings will not be exchanged."

"Therefore, we have decided not to celebrate Eid this year, and during prayers, we will pray for the destruction of the enemy countries of Iran," he added.

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