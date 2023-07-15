Chandrayaan 3 Lift Off Recorded From Plane Window, Spectacular Video Goes Viral

Chandrayaan 3's launch view from flight

India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was successfully launched onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.35 p.m. on Friday. The significant milestone has made every Indian proud, garnering congratulatory wishes from all over the world.

The momentous launch attracted millions of enthusiastic spectators who cheered on the rocket's ascent.

As people witnessed the countdown followed by the takeoff on their phones and television screens, social media was full of videos related to the launch.

The liftoff was also caught on camera from a plane window that was flying from Chennai to Dhaka.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, Director (retired), ISRO Materials, and Rocket Manufacturing Expert.

He captioned the visuals as, "Launch of Chandrayan 3 from Flight." Sometime after takeoff from the Chennai to Dhaka flight, the pilot announced, Watch this historical event."

Since being shared, the video has received lakhs of views and countless likes, leaving many internet users speechless by the passenger's photographic prowess.

However, the journey from Earth to the moon for Chandrayaan-3 is estimated to take about a month, and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments will study the Moon's surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilogrammes.

