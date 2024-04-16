Bengaluru Company's Unique Twist To 70-Hour Workweek Advice Earns Praise Online. See Post

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda has reignited the 70-hour workweek debate.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy created a social media stir after suggesting that India's youngsters must work for 70 hours every week in a bid to boost the country's overall work productivity. His remarks sparked a national debate and invited both harsh criticism and voices of agreement. Now, Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit's co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda has reignited the 70-hour workweek debate with his twisted take. Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Ramalingegowda suggested that people must sleep for 70 hours per week to be more productive in their jobs.

"70 hours a week. We at Wakefit have been following this debate for a while now. With the start of a new financial year and appraisal season in top gear, today seems to be a good time to share our views. Yes, we sincerely believe we should all put in 70 hours every week for maximum productivity," Mr Ramalingegowda wrote while sharing a video.

Take a look below:

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda acknowledged the need of India for productive work and hoped that more organisations make 70 hours of sleep a week a requirement for growth.

"A growing economy like ours needs the 70 hour contribution from every team member year after year. Honestly, it is not asking for much. Our strong stand on 70-hour-weeks is elaborated in this video. Hope more organizations make this a stringent requirement for growth," Mr Ramalingegowda added.

The Wakefit co-founder shared the post just a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1,200 reactions and several comments. Many users appreciated Mr Ramalingegowda's emphasis on the importance of sleep and said that's what makes Wakefit different.

Also Read | Millionaire Entrepreneur Reveals No 1 Skill For The AI Era. It's Not Coding

"Amazingly captures the rut of corporate world!! Wakefit ko Salaam," wrote one user. "I think the biggest differentiation I have seen in your product ads is that you are selling sleep instead of your product and that makes the difference. Keeping it simple," commented another.

"This is lovely, Chaitanya! Hilarious and gets the message across with a beautiful brand connect. My only request - please consider subtitling in English rather than repeating what's being said in Hindi so that you can be accessible to non-Hindi speakers," expressed a third user.

"Dedication and hard work are crucial for achieving success. However, I'm curious to know how you balance the importance of productivity with employee well-being," added a LinkedIn user.