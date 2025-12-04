"Asking For Leave Felt Like Asking For A Kidney": Techie Compares India, Germany's Work Cultures

An honest and unfiltered Instagram post by an Indian software engineer now based in Germany has ignited a massive online discussion, starkly contrasting the demanding, often unsustainable work culture in India's technology sector with the employee-centric environment he now experiences abroad.

The post, which quickly went viral, was authored by an engineer Kaustav Banerjee, who identified himself as having graduated from college in 2013. He confessed that at the start of his career, the very concept of "work-life balance" was completely foreign.

"It's very common in Indian workplaces to burn yourself out and give 200%. That is the expectation and that is what everyone does," he wrote. He described a high-stakes environment where falling behind meant career stagnation and where employee well-being was utterly disregarded. "Nobody cares about your well-being, your health. Your family is not even in the picture!!" he emphasised.

Perhaps the most potent critique centered on holiday and leave policies. The engineer lamented that paid vacation days were simply a formality to satisfy labour laws, "just for show." He famously summarized the difficulty of taking time off: "Applying for vacation is like asking your manager for his/her kidney." Mandatory weekend work, non-compensatory or untakeable compensatory offs, and high-speed delivery were the norm.

The tone shifts dramatically as the engineer describes his move to Germany, where he experienced a culture shock for the better. "This all changed after I moved to Germany, I saw a better culture at the workplace and I cannot even start to praise the numerous good things," he stated, promising followers a detailed video about the positive changes.

The post reflects a rising sentiment among young Indian professionals, garnering over 1 lakh views and sparking engaging comments.

One user commented, "Great journey, bro." Another added, "Absolutely, Indian workplaces are full of toxicity and negativity. You're lucky to be living a happier life abroad." Referring to the relatable struggles around leave approval, a third user wrote, "I really liked the fourth point about asking for leave." In a humorous take, another said, "I've lost count of how many times I've had to 'kill' my grandparents, who passed away decades ago, just to get leave that's rightfully mine as part of my CTC."