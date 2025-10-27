Techie Says Stuck In "Notice Period Hell" As Company Won't Release, Internet Reacts

In a social media post, a software professional revealed that they were "stuck in a frustrating situation" while serving notice period, alleging that the company was not releasing them despite there being no work. The employee further revealed that they got two good offers recently, but now the employers are "getting impatient".

In the Reddit post titled, the user wrote, "Stuck in notice period hell - company won't release me even when there's no work", the employee mentioned that the company had verbally agreed to release them in 30 days. Accordingly, they informed the firms where he was applying.

But after resigning, the company changed their stance. "Now they're insisting on at least 60 days, even though I've already completed all my deliverables and there are no active project dependencies," he wrote in the post.

"The only reason they're holding me back is billing - they want to keep charging the client for my position."

"I've been transparent with the new companies and keep them updated. But they're getting impatient, saying December is too late, and they'll 'check with the hiring team.' I'm scared they might pull back the offer," the techie further wrote.

"So I'm just sitting here, demotivated, doing meaningless work, stuck in a company that values revenue over people - all while the opportunity I earned might slip away."

Social media reaction

'Has anyone else faced this kind of notice period mess in India? How did you handle it without losing the offer or getting on bad terms with either side?" he asked the social media. Some users resonated with the post and understood his sitation, saying: "Wait it out. Let your other offers know. Nothing you can do."

"Naah don't worry, it will sort itself out. Inform the new HR that you might be delayed and keep pressing your leadership twice or thrice a day for early release. Make sure to waste 45 mins everyday of theirs, see how easily you get it done," another wrote.

"Keep interviewing for other companies and tell them NP is 60 days," a third said.