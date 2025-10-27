Man Shouts Racist Abuse At Indian Worker In Canada, "Disgusting" Video Goes Viral

Shocking footage showed a man shouting "disgusting" racist abuse at an Indian worker in Oakville, Canada, sparking an online debate about rising cases of racism in the nation. The video, which was captured in a McDonald's outlet, went viral on social media platforms.

The video shows the man hurling derogatory remarks at the worker, telling him to "Go back to your fu**king country, you st****ng as***le Indian." When a woman confronted him, he became aggressive and repeated the abuse.

Social media users have reacted strongly to the incident, with one user saying, "That's horrible. This is my hometown. No place for this in our society. Shame on them all. Congrats to the worker for standing up to them and making them famous."

"Kids just say the most offensive things they can. I don't know if it's true racism or just entitled kids trying to be edge lords," said another user.

"Does not represent every white male, many of us hate and love equally, though the youth in this video may want to check his native card at the door. Wait, he doesn't look native to me. The women made an excellent point, when she asked would he work there he answered no," a third user wrote.

Issue of racism in Canada

Similar incidents have happened in the past as well. Earlier this month, Ontario lawmaker Hardeep Grewal faced a racist attack when two strangers hurled hateful comments at him, with one yelling, "Hey turban head, go home," and another saying, "You all should die."

Recently, the Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced the formation of a centralised Hate Crime Unit. One of its first arrests was 29-year-old Freda Looker-Rilloraza, who was responsible for spray-painting racist graffiti, "Indian rats," near a children's park in Mississauga.