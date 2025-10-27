US Woman Raises Awareness After "Supremely Active" Daughter's Sudden Death

Clarissa Nicholls, a 20-year-old student at the University of Cambridge, suddenly died two years ago while hiking in southern France. Now, her mother has been raising awareness about the rare heart condition that her daughter suffered.

"Clarissa had absolutely no symptoms," her mother, Hilary Nicholls, said as quoted by The Times. "She was supremely active, one of the fittest, healthiest and energetic girls you would have ever met. She was the last person that you would have suggested would have a heart problem."

Clarissa died of a lesser-known heart condition called arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) in 2023. Her mother has made it her life's goal to spread awareness about the disease. They also launched "Clarissa's Campaign" to inform people why routine heart screenings are necessary.

Also Read | Police Detain US Teenager After AI System Mistakes Bag Of Chips For Gun

The campaign aims to identify similar cases, where symptoms might not appear. So far, the campaign has raised over £100,000 (approximately $133,000) to fund heart screenings for Cambridge students. According to the report, over 400 students have undergone heart screenings, with 42 requiring further testing through the campaign.

"I will do whatever I can to prevent what has happened to my family happening to others," said her mother. The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of prioritising heart health and the potential for early intervention to save lives.

"Cambridge has been brilliant in supporting this and I believe there is the will to keep the momentum going," Hilary said as per a recent press release.

Also Read | Expert Weighs In On Environmental Impact Of Deepfake Videos That Is "Often Overlooked"

What is arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM)?

ACM is a condition that causes a weakness in the heart wall. In this rare heart condition, the heart muscle is replaced by scar tissue and fat, leading to cardiac arrest.

The report mentioned that one in every 250 people is thought to have a genetic heart condition, affecting a total of 260,000 in the UK and 32 million worldwide.

According to American Heart Association Journals, ACM is an inherited heart muscle disorder, predisposing to sudden cardiac death, particularly in young patients and athletes.