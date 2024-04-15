Millionaire Entrepreneur Reveals No 1 Skill For The AI Era. It's Not Coding

Mr Galloway in an interaction with CNBC Make It warns against solely relying on AI tools

A New York University marketing professor and successful entrepreneur recently emphasised storytelling as a key skill for young people entering the workforce. Scott Galloway, a millionaire who sold his company for over $130 million, believes effective communication is crucial in a world increasingly reliant on technology. While platforms may evolve, the ability to articulate ideas with data and visuals is timeless.

"If I could give my 13 and 16-year-old one competence that I think would stand the test of time, it'd be storytelling," the 59-year-old told CNBC Make It. Mr Galloway added that the type of storytelling may not matter because the platforms people use to communicate can change rapidly. Still, the important part is developing an "ability to write well, an ability to articulate ideas and an ability to present ideas with data, infographics, slideshows".

He also emphasizes the importance of expertise - becoming an authority in your field is a reliable path to success, regardless of technological advancements.

Mr Galloway told the media outlet how a brand's storytelling can directly contribute to, or hurt, its success.

The importance of storytelling is particularly why young people shouldn't rely solely on generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT - not now, not ever, said Galloway.

"We don't know if in five years some neural network is going to replace ChatGPT. We don't know if coding is going to be outdated," he said.

"The specific crowds out the general," Mr Galloway added. "Find a niche, no matter how narrow it is, and try and own it. Commit to being one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on a domain... You're never going to be an expert in anything if you don't enjoy it."



