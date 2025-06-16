Kriti Sanon's Sister's Brand Trolled For Selling "Basic" Clothes For Rs 27,000

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon launched a clothing line named Nobo in 2024. The clothing line recently drew the ire from the Reddit users for pricing "basic" clothes around Rs 27,000. The Internet complained about the lack of originality and premium quality of the outfits, endorsed by Kriti, Nupur, Uorfi Javed, Sanjana Sanghi and Rida Tharana among others.

What's Happening

Nupur Sanon's clothing brand Nobo drew flak from the Reddit users for its "ridiculous" high pricing of the outfits. The most expensive lehenga on the website is a Banarasi piece worth Rs 21,000.

While the most expensive suit costs Rs 26,500, the least expensive set is priced at Rs 7,700.

In the western wear section, the costliest item is a skirt and crop top set worth Rs 20,000. Meanwhile, the cheapest item is a pair of shorts worth Rs 2,400.

A Reddit user wrote, "No Bo is short for "Nobody Bought it."

Another user wrote, "These are the ugliest clothes I've ever seen, good lord."

Another user wrote, "I think her brand name is incomplete cause she clearly forgot to write Label NoboDY IS BUYING THIS OVERPRICED FAST FASHION SHIT FROM ME."

Another user wrote, "Money laundering."

In A Nutshell

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon made her debut in the music video Filhall (2019) alongside Akshay Kumar. The song's success led to a sequel, Filhall 2: Mohabbat (2021). In 2023, Nupur made her acting debut with the comedy-drama web series Pop Kaun? on Disney+ Hotstar. Her clothing line was trolled on social media for its absurd high prices though the outfits lack originality.