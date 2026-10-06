Amber Heard's New Life After Johnny Depp: Spain, Motherhood, Half Marathon

American actress Amber Heard recently offered a fresh update on her life in Europe three years after stepping away from Hollywood. In 2022, the actress was at the centre of a high-profile legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when she accused him of domestic abuse and sexual assault during their relationship. She lost the case and shifted to Madrid, Spain, in search of a quieter life. She also sold her California home back then.

The 40-year-old actress largely kept out of the spotlight, and she reportedly used the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary, which was the real name of the Wild West legend Calamity Jane, as an alias for privacy.

But recently shared a rare glimpse of her new life in Europe. Over the weekend, Heard completed a half-marathon in the northern coastal city of San Sebastian.

"First half marathon, eskerrik asko Donosti! 21 kilometres in 1:39 min!" she captioned the post.

Eskerrik asko means thank you very much in the Basque language Euskera, and with the post, she celebrated her achievement on social media and praised the local culture.

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See the post here:

Here's what she's been up to?

Her social media posts show that her life in Spain is entirely different from that in California. Her Instagram posts are not regular like other celebrities, but her feed features moments spent cooking at home, practising yoga, running, and focusing on family.

Heard, who was already a mother to daughter Oonah Paige, expanded her family in 2025 with the arrival of twins, Agnes and Ocean.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amberheard

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amberheard

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In 2023, a source exclusively told Us Magazine that "Amber is living her best life," adding that she 'has been so much happier' since moving to Spain. The source also said that she felt like 'a pariah' after the court battle.

While her major film appearances have slowed in recent years, with her last feature role being in the 2023 Aquaman sequel, Heard has not completely given up on performing. According to reports, she has quietly participated in independent stage projects, including a theatre production titled Spirit of the People.