'I Love Living Here': Amber Heard Confirms Permanently Moving To Spain

Amber Heard has moved to Spain with her 2-year-old daughter.

American actress Amber Heard, who gained immense popularity during the highly publicised defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, has confirmed that she has moved to Spain in her first Spanish-language interview. She even admitted that she loves the country and "hopes to" stay in Madrid, as per a report in Independent.

A clip from the interview, posted on TikTok, is going viral on social media in which the 'Aquaman' star is seen speaking with reporters outside her home in Madrid, where she has relocated with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, the outlet further said. In the video, a reporter asks her how is her new life in the city, to which she replies in Spanish, "I love Spain, so much." Further, when asked by another reporter if she plans on staying in the capital city, Ms Heard says, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here." Before she waves "ciao" to the reporters, she also adds that she had "film projects" in the works. The mediapersons then ask if she is going to the Cannes Film Festival, where ex-husband Johnny Depp made his red-carpet comeback. She replies, "I move on. That's just life."

In December last year, the two celebrities settled their defamation case with the actress agreeing to pay her former husband $1 million over claims he physically abused her. In a post on Instagram, Ms Heard said she was dropping an appeal against the $10 million payout she had been ordered to make by a jury because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.

She said, "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case. I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder."

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession," she continued.