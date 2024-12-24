"Saw This Firsthand": Amber Heard On Blake Lively's Harassment Claims Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard has spoken in support of Blake Lively amidst the actress' sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, 'Aquaman' star called the case in which Lively has accused her 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star of harassment while making the movie, a "horrifying" reminder of her experience in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. She also said that social media is where a lie becomes the truth in response to the complaint.

"Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.' I saw this firsthand and up close. It's as horrifying as it is destructive," Amber Heard told the outlet.

According to People, Heard's comments came in response to Baldoni hiring the same PR crisis manager as Depp did during the pair's defamation lawsuit which he won, as stated in the complaint filed by Lively.

Notably, Blake Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and a retaliatory campaign to "destroy" her reputation. She claimed Baldoni hired a crisis communications team to launch a "retaliatory social manipulation campaign" against Lively during the film's promotion aimed at destroying her reputation. In her lawsuit, she also alleges that other production team members were involved in the alleged smear campaign.

Blake Lively is seeking unspecified damages.

In response, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, denied the allegations, saying that Lively's complaint was to "fix her negative reputation". He also accused her of causing issues on the movie set.

According to Mr Freedman, Wayfarer Studios and all its representatives called Lively's allegations "categorically false". He alleged that Wayfarer hired a crisis communications team because Lively threatened not to show up on the set during filming and threatened not to promote the film.

Responding to Amber Heard's statement, Mr Freedman said, "TAG PR must be the most powerful group of publicists the world has ever seen for it to be able to completely change the perception of both Amber Heard and Blake Lively."

He also stated that the only correlation between both cases is that "every move they have made has been out there for everyone to see, widely filmed and documented for the public to make up their own minds - which they did, organically."

Meanwhile, among the others showing support for Lively are her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel and her A Simple Favor director Paul Feig.