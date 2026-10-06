US Woman Claims Uber Driver Asked Her To "Get Out" Mid-Ride Over Toll Dispute: "This Needs To Stop"

An Uber ride home turned into an uncomfortable experience for an American woman living in India after she claimed a driver asked her to get out of the cab during a dispute over a toll charge in Bengaluru. Dana Marie shared her experience on Instagram, saying she had booked an Uber after visiting an area where parking was difficult. Her ride to the location went smoothly, but she said problems began during her return journey.

According to Marie, the driver raised the issue of the fare just three to five minutes after the ride began. She alleged that he told her the amount shown on the app was not enough to cover a toll and asked her to pay extra. "I told him the toll was already included and that I'd taken this route before — no driver has ever asked me to pay separately at this toll gate. It's included in the fare. I even suggested we call Uber and confirm," she wrote in the caption.

Instead, she alleged, the driver asked her to leave the vehicle while they were in the middle of a busy intersection. She said the driver eventually pulled over and continued arguing with her before she got out. Marie told the driver, "You're asking me to get out of the car in the middle of traffic. We're in the middle of the road, you're asking me to get out of the car? I'm video recording you now. I'm not getting out in the middle of nowhere. I don't want you to drop me there, I want you to take me home. You accepted the fare. Take me home, you accepted the fare. I will pay whatever Uber is telling me to pay you, and you take me home."

She said the driver eventually pulled over and continued "cussing" at her before she got out.

The replacement driver, she claimed, completed the journey without asking her for any additional toll payment. She later contacted Uber to clarify the toll issue and said the company confirmed that the charge was already included in her fare. Marie also said she reported the incident to the ride-hailing platform.

"As expected, the new driver took me home without asking for a toll, just like every other driver I've had on this route. I called Uber afterward to triple confirm — and yes, the toll was included in my fare. I also reported the incident," she said.

Watch the video here:

The incident has since sparked a discussion online, with some users sharing similar experiences of drivers allegedly asking passengers for additional payments beyond the fare shown on the app. Several users also advised passengers to prioritise their safety if a driver becomes aggressive and to report such incidents to the platform after reaching a safe place.

One user wrote, "Uber this is way too common in India, your Driver Partners need to do better, you need to do better. This is completely unacceptable."

Another commented, "I would get out immediately.Don't want to risk my safety with someone like that. What if he gets angry and steers me away to an unknown location. Make video (like you did) and file complaint later if needed."

A third user added, "I'm so sorry you had to face this! Unfortunately, this is quite common and not just with Uber drivers, it happens with other similar apps too! And honestly, I feel only stricter rules and better enforcement can help with situations like these. Hope Bengaluru is treating you well otherwise."