Woman Says "Don't Come To Bengaluru" If Earning Less Than Rs 1 Lakh Monthly, Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a lively debate after warning professionals against moving to the city unless they earn a minimum monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. In a short video shared on Instagram under the handle @unfiltered_atreyee, the woman talked about real estate prices and high rent across the city. She argued that the dream of owning a home or even maintaining a decent lifestyle in Bengaluru has become difficult for average middle-class families.

"If you don't earn a minimum of 1 lakh monthly, then please don't come to Bangalore. I know this might be a bit controversial, but truly, if you don't earn a minimum of 1 lakh, don't come to Bangalore," she said in the video.

"Because as middle class, we all have a small dream, that we will have our own house. All middle-class people can relate to these things, that everyone has this dream, that they will have their own house."

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She further noted that if a person wants to buy a house in Bangalore, the minimum price it starts from is Rs 2 crore. "...this is what I'm calling the minimum basic. But if you want a good locality and a good society, then you will easily have to pay 3 to 4 crore in Bangalore to buy a flat. And if you are not buying a flat, you are living on rent; even then, the price doesn't seem to be low here."

Watch the video here:

The woman also said that even the rent is significantly higher as compared to several other cities. She said that if you want to live in a society in a 2 BHK, then the minimum basic price is Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000.

Concluding her clip, she remarked that the city seems suited primarily for high earners making Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per month rather than middle-income workers.

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Social media reaction

The video gained significant traction, as some social media users agreed with her assessment, while others felt her view was slightly exaggerated.

"Why do you want a house in Bengaluru? Earn there and buy in some other city. Or else a bit far from Bengaluru. This is not new. Cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR and Hyderabad have very high property prices. Don't dream of staying in a city. Try the outskirts. Even in Kolkata, it is 1 Cr minimum," one user asked.

"A junior has to start somewhere. They shouldn't listen to this advice at all. People are in a hurry to earn 3Lpm and buy houses. Both will take time. Invest in yourself, skill-wise, and grow in your career," another user shared their opinion.