Inside Zeenat Aman's "Meditative Ritual" Of Getting Ready: "Start Out As Frumpy Z Aunty And I Emerge As..."

Zeenat Aman never misses a chance to give a sneak peek into her life, not only with Instagram pictures but also through her detailed captions. On Monday, the veteran star shared a picture of herself seated in a hotel room, wearing a white robe and placing her jewellery on the bed. In her caption, Zeenat Aman shared how she still gets jitters before attending an event, even after spending 50 years in the limelight. She wrote, “Before every event or appearance I try to find a moment of calm as I get ready. One would think that 50 years of public life would inoculate you against butterflies and jitters, but that simply isn't the case for me.”

The actress mentioned that she has turned the process of getting ready into a “meditative ritual.” Zeenat Aman described, “So, I have turned getting ready into a meditative ritual. A hot shower, a fluffy robe, then the careful practice of laying out my jewellery and accessories. And finally, submitting to the skills of the hair and make up artists. I start out as frumpy Z aunty and I emerge as The Zeenat Aman. This is a regular metamorphosis for all those of us who are in the business of fashion and entertainment.”

Zeenat Aman also revealed that the picture was captured by her son, Zahaan Khan, who is her travel companion. She shared, “I do not travel with any entourage as such. Just Zahaan, and sometimes Cara (Zahaan's partner). And that too only now that I am feeling my years. There is great comfort in having a loved one at hand when you are in an unfamiliar place. Zahaan Khan caught this moment just a few days ago, before the Shantnu & Nikhil x Grey Goose couture show in Delhi. My outfit for the night was delightful too, but I'm awaiting images from the event team so I can't share the look with you just yet.”

Zeenat Aman concluded her note by wishing everyone a happy week and mentioning how she “cheekily” displayed her legs in the frame. “My own work timings are erratic, but to all you nine to fivers - I wish you a wonderful and productive week. It's Monday. Go get ‘em! P.S: In school we were told that good girls don't show their knees, so I feel quite cheeky displaying them on Instagram!” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Bhagyashree wrote, “You rock !!!” Actress Jayati Bhatia said, “Love u Ma'm.” Actress Nupur Joshi commented, “Amazing click ! Thread woven around the timeline, worked as a time travel.”

On the professional front, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki. The film, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, also features Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.