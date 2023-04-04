Zeenat Aman Remembers Parveen Babi On Her Birth Anniversary: 'Much More Than Who She Dated'

Zeenat Aman shared this picture. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

It's Parveen Babi's birth anniversary, and her co-star Ashanti co-star Zeenat Aman has dropped a sweet post along with two throwback pictures on her Instagram handle. The veteran star has dropped a long post in which she has talked about their uncanny resemble and how they were often compared to one another in the 1970s. In the note, Zeenat Aman also wrote about the late actress' "struggle with mental health illness" and how she was remembered after her death in 2005. Zeenat Aman started her note with these words, "I'd like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday."

"Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as "Parveen ma'am," Zeenat Aman added.

Speaking about being co-stars in films like Ashanti and Mahaan, she wrote, "Naturally the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan."

Addressing Parveen Babi's struggle with mental health, she wrote, "Parveen's struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and "episodes", but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece."

"She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart," Zeenat Aman continued.

Zeenat Aman concluded her note with these words, "Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was."

Soon after Zeenat Aman shared the post, several celebs and fans flooded the comment section. Kajol wrote, "So true." Chitrangada commented, "So beautiful how you word your memory of her," while Janhvi Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar dropped heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "What a beautiful ode to the wonderful person that Parveen Babi was! She lived up to the line she crooned onscreen: "Jeete hain shaan se...," while another wrote, "Best Tribute to a contemporary and friend !! Praveen Babi was gorgeous."

Take a look below:

Parveen Babi needs no introduction, she has given many hits to Bollywood, such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Majboor, Suhaag, The Burning Train and Namak Halaal, to name a few. Praveen Babi retired from the film industry in 1991. In 2005, she died of multiple organ failure.