Zeenat Aman Is Loving The Memes Inspired By Her: 'I Am More Of A Meme-At Aman'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: thezeenataman )

Zeenat Aman is all things classy. The veteran actress, who recently joined Instagram, keeps sharing glimpses from her daily life. No, we aren't complaining at all. As per her latest post, it's a “meme-at Aman” kind of day. The actress shared some memes featuring her stills from movies. The actress said that her children introduced her to the “Zeenat Aman meme” on the social media platform. She said, “This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman. I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren't for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and its workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes', and I've been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they're a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!”

Zeenat Aman also picked her favourite meme. She said, “Here are three that really tickled me. The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amitabh Bachchan's profile, though I'm not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post.” She added, “I would love to see and share more such memes made on my pictures. So, just in case you have one, please share it with me. Have a restful weekend, everyone. That's certainly my plan!” Veteran actress Soni Razdan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Fabbbbb.” Shweta Bachchan added bling emojis. Actress Chitrangda Singh wrote, “You're iconic! That's it. Period. Lots of love and good wishes have always loved your work and your persona always.” Actress Richa Chadha spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Killing it.”

Before this, Zeenat Aman shared a picture from her London diaries on Instagram and wrote, “The city was a second home of sorts for many years.”

Zeenat Aman is known for her work in movies like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.



