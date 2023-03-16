Zeenat Aman In An Old Air India Ad. Make This Viral, Internet

Zeenat Aman in a throwback from an ad. (courtesy: airindia.in)

Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, we chanced upon a precious throwback picture that happens to feature Hindi film veteran Zeenat Aman, now 71. The picture was posted on the official Instagram handle of Air India and is an old advert for the airline featuring a young Zeenat Aman, who was a model and beauty pageant winner before becoming an actress. In the greyscale close-up shot, Zeenat Aman can be seen looking into the camera and she looks every bit stunning. The caption on the post shared by Air India read: "Evergreen and chic even today; whether gracing a vintage Air India print ad or walking down the ramp - Zeenat Aman is a timeless icon. Here's to the Treasures Of AI who reign our hearts to this day. #ThrowbackThursday."

Now that is called a throwback. Check out the post shared by Air India here:

Zeenat Aman, who recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, joined Instagram just a month ago and her profile is a sheer delight. The veteran actor loves to share throwback pictures - some happen to be memories from films, others are from her pageant days - all stunning BTW. Earlier this month, Zeenat Aman shared this throwback from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977 and she wrote in her caption: "Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone."

Sharing this absolutely stunning shot of herself, Zeenat Aman mentioned in her caption that "this picture was taken by photographer J P Singhal during a look test for Satyam Shivam Sundaram around 1977. We shot the series at R K Studios, and my costumes were designed by Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya."

The one with Zeenat Aman and her mother.

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few.