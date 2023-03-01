Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Gold From The Sets Of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka. Shilpa Shetty Reacts

Zeenat Aman shared this picture. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut a few days ago, treated her fans to a new vintage picture, and we can't take our eyes off. The veteran actress has shared a monochrome photo from the sets of the 1977 Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka. In the image, Zeenat can be seen standing in an airfield with a plane in the background. She looks stunning in a jacket and jeans and flashes her million-dollar smile for the camera. Wishing her Insta family a "Happy March," she wrote, "Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone!" Zeenat Aman added, "(A snapshot from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977.)"

Soon after Zeenat Aman shared the post, several industry celebs flooded the comment section. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "OMG! #fangirl always". Archana Puran Singh wrote a sweet note that read, "It is during these days that I was in college and majorly fan-girling you Zeenat. Now revisiting these old pictures and memories of yours, I'm getting there again!" while others dropped a heart eyes emoticon. Zeenat Aman's fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Happy March, Queen!! My mornings have gotten a lot brighter since you've joined Instagram," while another wrote, "No wonder you are the GOAT."

Take a look below:

Earlier this month, Zeenat Aman joined Instagram, and since then, she has been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet with each post. A few days ago, the actress revealed her purpose in joining the social media platform. An excerpt from her note read, "Over the past week, my boys and I have been discussing the purpose of my presence here. As well as how to use Instagram as more than just a platform for my memories, work and vanity. So I think, once in a while, I will take to Instagram to spotlight causes, issues or organisations that I feel hold meaning for society as a whole."

Take a look below:

Check out more posts shared by Zeenat Aman below:

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don and Yaadon Ki Baraat, to name a few.