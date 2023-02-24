Zeenat Aman On Privacy: 'Fine Line Between Healthy Interest And Entitlement'

Zeenat Aman shared this image.(courtesy: thezeenataman)

After Alia Bhatt called out a media house for the invasion of privacy, other actors followed suit. The latest addition to the list of celebs emphasising on the need for privacy is veteran actor Zeenat Aman. In her extensive post, the actress, who made her Instagram debut last week, wrote: "A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend's birthday party the other night. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there's a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives." The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress added, "The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation."

Zeenat Aman signed off her wonderful post with these words: "The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where. Just a thought."

Take a look at Zeenat Aman's post here:

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt had called out a media house after they had published a picture of the actress at her home without her consent. Alia Bhatt, tagging Mumbai Police in her Instagram story, wrote: "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat."

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few.