Furious Alia Bhatt On Unauthorized Pics Of Her: 'Gross Invasion Of Someone's Privacy'

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, slammed a publication for invading her privacy. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a collage of two pictures (clicked by paparazzi working for a media house), in which she can be seen sitting in her living room. Along with the images, she wrote a furious note that read, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!"

She concluded her note with these words, "In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" The actress has also tagged Mumbai police in her post.

It is not the first time Alia Bhatt called out the media. During her pregnancy days she once called out a media report that claimed Ranbir Kapoor might travel to the UK to "bring his wife home" (Alia was in London filming her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone). On her Instagram, Alia pointed out that she doesn't need to be "picked up" or get rest, explaining that no schedules were being affected in any way. (Click here to read the full copy)

Also, it is not the first time that celebs have called out the media house for a breach of privacy. Earlier, Anushka Sharma (when she was expecting her first child) asked a publication to stop invading her and Virat Kohli's privacy. Sharing the pictures of herself and Virat sitting on their balcony (clicked by a paparazzo) on her Instagram stories wrote, "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!"

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.