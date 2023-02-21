Zeenat Aman's 'Unexpected' Auto Ride, Courtesy Son Zahaan

Image shared by Zeenat Aman. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman uploaded an adorable picture yesterday where we see her posing while sitting inside an auto. Like most of her previous posts, she gives us a context as well as a story behind the photo. The post talks about the time when the actor's son Zahaan Khan, who is a film composer, came to pick her up in an auto. Although it was not the ride Zeenat Aman was expecting, she enjoyed it nonetheless. The post is captioned as, "Last month @zanuski invited me over for coffee and said he'd be coming to pick me up. This was not the ride I expected. Oh well, life is unexpected and we all must adapt if we want to thrive. Have a great week everyone,".

As soon as the actor dropped the image, social media users flooded her Instagram feed with heart emojis. Many said that they get a "cool mom" vibe from her while one user that "an auto never looked so stylish !!". See the post here.

On Sunday, Zeenat Aman, who has been fairly regular with putting up stories or pictures on Instagram, uploaded another picture to tell the world that her debut on the social media platform has nothing to do with her return to the silver screen.

"There's been some speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging. The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands." her post read.

Taking the opportunity, the actor also made it abundantly clear that she is open to working in films only if a good opportunity comes her way. On an interesting note, the Don actor has been taking lessons on online lingo from her sons and has recently learned the meaning of "thirst trap".

The 71-year-old actress joined the social media platform on Saturday. The first post on her unverified profile is a picture of the actress. She captioned the post: "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram." The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor's Instagram bio reads: "Actor. Mother. Maverick." On Sunday, the actress treated her Instafam to a stunning picture of herself and she shared details of the shoot (more on that later). See Zeenat Aman's first Instagram post here:

In her second post, the actor, who was once a beauty pageant winner, spoke about what it felt to be the only woman on set in male-dominated Bollywood of her early days. Check it out.

Some of the iconic films of the actress include Yaadon Ki Baraat, Don, and Qurbaani.