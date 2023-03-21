Zeenat Aman Revisits London Memory In A New Post: 'The City Was A Second Home Of Sorts'

Image was shared by Zeenat Aman. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman in her latest Instagram post, took a walk down the memory lane to her twenties when she used to roam Oxford Street in London with shopping bags in her hands. Recalling a time when she indulged in retail therapy with all the "summer fashions" that London had to offer, the actress wrote, "Oxford Street has changed over the last 45 years, but not nearly as much as I have. I'm in London for a brief visit, and it's been such fun to show the boys my old haunts. Between personal visits and film shoots, the city was a second home of sorts for many years. In my twenties, I would make a beeline to this street to browse the aisles of Selfridges. I loved their summer fashions, none of which were available in India at the time. So when I found an outfit I liked, I'd buy it in multiple colours! Once my shopping bags were in hand, it would be time for further retail therapy at Harrods,".

The 71-year-old actress is fairly new to Instagram but always treats her fans to anecdotal tales from her personal and professional life. On Tuesday, the actress did not disappoint either. Apart from sharing her memories of London, the Don actress also spoke about some Instagram profiles, which "are more akin to advertising billboards than blogs". Taking a stance, the actress communicated to her Instagram family that she will only entertain three to four, "clearly labelled", collaborative posts every month and dare not "copy-paste" any captions that might compromise her profile's integrity.

"Since I'm on the subject of shopping, I have to say that I've noticed that many Instagram profiles are more akin to advertising billboards than blogs! It's a bit of a pity, but it has helped me decide my approach to this app. Through collaboration, requests are pouring in, and I'm determined to broach these with caution. I do not think I will share more than three or four, clearly labelled, collaborative posts a month, and I will most definitely not copy-paste captions. I have grown to be possessive of this space we are creating and want to retain its integrity. Both for myself and for those who follow my page," the actress further wrote in her post.

Take a look at Zeenat Aman's post:

The star's Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of memories coupled with an eloquent caption.

In an earlier post, Zeenat Aman lit up Instagram with a throwback picture of herself. The actress, in the caption, revealed that the black and white photograph was taken at the muhurat ceremony of her 1978 film with Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor and Hollywood star Rex Harrison – Shalimar. The actress wore a self-designed “glorious silver gown” at the event and it was created by a renowned designer of that time, Mani Rabadi. Zeenat Aman further revealed that the “plunging neckline and sleek silhouette” of her gown “certainly turned some heads” at the “packet, high-profile event.” In fact, to ace the final look and get an “exquisite fit,” Mani Rabadi “literally sewed (the actress) into the gown.”

Take a look at the post here:

Last week, the actress shared a black and white photo of herself from the 1970s that bears her signature. In the caption, she revealed that she would print out hundreds of such pictures, sign them, and send them to fans as a response to their letters.

Here's what the post read:

Zeenat Aman is known for her work in movies like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don and Hare Rama Hare Krishna, to name a few.