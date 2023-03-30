For Zeenat Aman, Life Would Have Been 'Different And Colourless' Without Step-Mother And Others

Zeenat Aman shared this picture. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman has been trending ever since she made her Instagram debut in February. Now, in her recent post, the veteran actress spoke about the lack of visibility of "older women in the public eye." In her long post, the Amar Akbar Anthony actress shared some stories about how her mother and friends supported her in her life. She also mentioned her stepmother, who doted on her sons. She started her note with these words, "We see very few older women in the public eye. It's not something I thought about when I was young, but now that I myself am silver-haired, I feel their absence. It's a puzzling phenomenon, simply because older women mould, protect and nurture us in so many ways worthy of celebration. There is just no substitute for the wisdom of experience and years."

"My entire life I have known older women who have anchored me. My mother, yes, but others too. My friend Khadija whose generosity towards me was unsurpassed and who, being widowed young, displayed an inner steel that inspired me. My dear, ever-patient Sartaj, who is always there to make me laugh, but who was also by my side during days of intense grief. Kavi, who is steadfast as a rock and cradles our friendship even when I am neglectful," Zeenat Aman continued.

Speaking about her step-mother, Zeenat Aman wrote, "My stepmother Shamim aunty, who doted on my sons and to whom I could entrust them no matter the hour... How different and colourless life would have been without their influence."

Zeenat Aman concluded her note with these words, "When you sweep your eyes across the landscape of your life, do you not also find the influence of older women? I would be interested to know your stories. Stories of how a mother or aunt or grandmother or sister or woman friend carried you in your time of hesitance or need. If you don't have a story to share, then maybe this post can serve as a reminder to drop a (heart emoticon) to an older woman who enriches your life."

Soon after Zeenat Aman shared the post, Kajol was quick to comment, "So well said!" followed by a fire emoticon. Manisha Koirala dropped the fire emoticon in the comment section.

Take a look at Zeenat Aman's post here:

Zeenat Aman keeps sharing glimpses from her daily life every now and then. A few days ago, she shared some memes featuring her stills from movies. In a long note, the veteran actress revealed that her children introduced her to the "Zeenat Aman meme" on the social media platform. An excerpt from her post read, "This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman. I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren't for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and its workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me 'Zeenat Aman memes', and I've been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they're a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!"



Zeenat Aman is known for her work in movies like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.