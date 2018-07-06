Zarine Khan On Plus Size Models: 'Wonder Why It Took So Long To Understand Their Potential'

Zarine Khan at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights "Plus size models are confident too," said Zarine Khan Zarine Khan frequently shares her views on subjects like body-shaming Zarine Khan was last seen in 1921

Hate Story 3 actress Zarine Khan believes that there is no harm in being plus size, as long as it does not affect a person's health, reports news agency PTI. Zarine, who says she has been body-shammed several times on social media, told PTI: "I don't think there is any harm in being plus-size as long as you are fit internally." The actress talked about the plight of plus-sized models in the Indian fashion industry and added, "I wonder why it has taken such a long time in our country to understand or look at the potential of plus-size models. So what if they are plus-size, they are confident and have equal enthusiasm for life."



This is not the first time that Zarine spoke about a subject pertaining to body size. The actress has quite a bit of a reputation for expressing her views on the topic. During an interview with news agency IANS, earlier this year, Zarine was asked if she is affected by the constant body shaming on social media, to which she replied: "Never have. Never will. Everyone is not going to like me and I'm okay with that."



We can definitely not forget her lengthy Instagram post about body-shaming, which she shared in 2016. She juxtaposed two of her old photos from her school days. "When I look at these pictures, I feel proud of myself today. Not that I felt any lesser about myself back then. Inspite of being so big I never let people's comments or ideas about me bother me. Because it's my life and my body and only I have the right to decide what I'm going to do with it," read a part of the post.





Here's the post we are talking about:



Zarine believes is staying healthy and is often seen sharing posts pertaining to fitness on her Instagram account. Take a look at some of Zarine's posts related to fitness:



Zarine Khan made her Bollywood debut with Veer, opposite Salman Khan. She has also featured in films such as Ready, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2. She was last seen in 1921.



