Sussanne Khan's Eid Celebrations With Mom Zarine And Brother Zayed. See Pics

Sussanne Khan celebrated the festival of Eid-al-Adha with her family and gave us a glimpse of what the celebrations looked like by sharing several pictures on her Instagram story. For Eid celebrations, the 42-year-old interior designer picked a gorgeous pink saree. Sussanne looked as beautiful as ever in the saree. The first picture from Sussanne Khan's Eid celebrations feature her with her son Hridaan. The second picture features her with her mother, designer Zarine Khan, and her sister Simone Arora. Among others, there was a picture of Sussanne Khan with her brother, actor Zayed Khan, and fashion designer Manav Gangwani. "Zayed Khan, Manav Gangwani, bros in the hood," Sussanne wrote sharing the picture on her Instagram story.

Earlier this week, Sussanne Khan dropped a new video of herself and revealed that she is "brewing something exotic." The video features Sussanne in a stunning black gown. She can be seen posing for the camera in the video. "What a fun incredible day... brewing something exotic. Farah Khan Ali, I lovvvvve you most," she wrote in the caption of the post. Sussanne's friend, actress Sonali Bendre, dropped fire emojis in the comments section of her post.

Sussanne Khan is quite active on social media. She keeps dropping pictures and videos from her daily life on Instagram.

Sussanne Khan was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They have two children - Hrehaan and Hridaan.

As mentioned above, Sussanne is an interior designer by profession. She runs her interior designing label The Charcoal Project.