Sussanne Khan Is 'Brewing Something Exotic' And We Can't Wait

Sussanne Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: suzkr)

Highlights The video features Sussanne posing for the camera

Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali captured her pictures

Sussanne looks pretty in a black outfit

Sussanne Khan, on Tuesday, treated her Instafam to a brand new video of herself. The video features Sussanne dressed in a stunning black gown as she poses for the cameras. In the caption of the post, Sussanne revealed that she is soon coming up with "something exotic." She did not reveal any more details about her project. Sussanne's video has been captured by her sister Farah Khan Ali. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sussanne Khan wrote: "What a fun incredible day... brewing something exotic. Farah Khan Ali I lovvvvve you most." Sussanne's video prompted scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, TV producer Ekta Kapoor commented on Sussanne Khan's post and dropped red heart emojis.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's aforementioned video here:

Yesterday, Sussanne dropped a video from her training session. In the video, Sussanne can be seen acing her workout as she performs some push-ups, squats and other exercises. Sussanne captioned the post with some motivational words. "The perfect exercise form is a myth... sometimes u might not be there... our job is to keep trying. Relentless. My push-ups definitely need more work... n so I continue to keep at it," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Check out the video here:

Sussanne Khan is quite active on Instagram, and she keeps sharing glimpses from her every day life on the platform.

Here are some pictures from Sussanne Khan's Instagram feed:

Sussanne Khan was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. She is an interior designer by profession, and she own the interior designing label The Charcoal Project.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)