Just Super-Fit Sussanne Khan Making Us Look Bad Again

For some, Mondays bring in blues and laziness, and for others it is all about staying motivated. Well, Sussanne Khan falls in the second category and proof is her Instagram feed that features several pictures and videos from the interior designer's training sessions. On Monday, Sussanne Khan dropped another power-packed video from her workout session. In the video, we see Sussanne acing her workout as she performs some push-ups, deep squats and some more exercises. In the caption of the post, Sussanne Khan wrote some words of wisdom about fitness. "The perfect exercise form is a myth... sometimes u might not be there..our job is to keep trying. Relentless," she wrote. "My push-ups definitely need more work... n so I continue to keep at it," she added.

The video prompted scores of comments from Sussanne's Instafam. Among others, actor Tiger Shroff dropped a comment on the post and lauded Sussanne Khan's workout motivation. "Awesome," Tiger wrote in his comment. Farah Khan Ali, who is Sussanne's sister, also commented on the post and asked her to "keep it up" with her training sessions. "Love you Suss. Keep it up," she wrote in the comments section.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's aforementioned post here :

As mentioned above, Sussanne is quite constant in updating her workout diaries on Instagram. She keeps motivating her Instafam to stay fit through such videos. Last week, she had shared another video from her training session. "There is a nothing so hard in all of the world that endorphins can't fix.. chase them n u will know," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the video here:

Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan, is known for her work in the field of interior designing. She owns the interior designing label The Charcoal Project.