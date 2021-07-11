For Sussanne Khan, Sunday Workout Is The 'Hardest.' See Her Video

Sussanne Khan in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan "never dreamt" that she would ever be the person she is today - someone who can say that "muscle is her best friend" or someone who loves "chasing endorphins." On Sunday, Sussanne Khan, who is a fitness enthusiast, posted an inspiring video of herself working out intensively and wrote that the weekend workout routine is the "hardest" for her. She wrote: "Sunday Workout hardest Day...I never dreamt that I would be somebody like me.... Somebody who can say Muscle definitely is my best friend. Thank you to all the trainers and training enthusiasts I have had in my life who I have absorbed from to get to a place where I love chasing those endorphins...My Way" and added the hashtag #nobodycansaveyoubutyou to her caption.

On her post, her friend and actress Anita Hassanandani commented: "Killing it" with a fiery icon.

See Sussanne Khan's post here:

Lately, Sussanne Khan has been sharing many videos of herself working out and redefining the definition of fitness. She also accompanies her post with inspiring captions. Like sharing this video, Sussanne Khan wrote: "There is a nothing so hard in all of the world that endorphins can't fix.. chase them and you will know. #enjoythesilence #wordsareveryunnecessary."

"Note to self...must get stronger wings in order to fly better," read the caption of this clip of Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne Khan, a renowned interior decorator, was married to actor Hrithik Roshan. The duo are parents to two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan divorced in 2014, however, they are still good friends.