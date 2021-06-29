'You Look 21': This Pic Of Hrithik Roshan Leaves Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Awestruck

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is indeed the Greek God of Bollywood. The 47-year-old actor, who is one of the fittest celebs of B-town, shared a spectacular photo of himself on Monday and left his ex-wife Sussanne Khan in awe. Hrithik's photo was clicked for his fitness brand HRX and it was initially shared by a fan page dedicated to him. Re-sharing the picture, in which Hrithik Roshan can be seen posing for the camera shirtless, the actor wrote "good catch" for the fanpage and accompanied his caption with a thumbs up icon. Within a few hours, Sussanne Khan reacted to his post and commented: "You look 21!" with clapping and high-five icons to her comment. Actor Anil Kapoor was also all praise for Hrithik's shirtless look. "Constantly raising the bar," he commented.

Hrithik Roshan is also a renowned actor in Bollywood. Recently, he teased his fans about the fourth part of the Krrish film series on social media. Here's what he posted:

Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a film titled Fighter.