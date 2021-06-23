On 15 Years Of Krrish, Hrithik Roshan Shares Another Update About Next In Series

Hrithik Roshan in Krrish. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan's superhero film Krrish marked 15 years on Wednesday and on the occasion, the actor teased his fans with an update about the fourth instalment of the film. Krrish, directed and produced by Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, first premiered on June 23 in 2006. It is the follow-up of Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan's 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya. Sharing a video about the fourth part of the film, in which his character Krrish can be seen throwing his signature mask at the screen, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. Krrish 4."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

During Ganesh Chatuthi celebrations in 2016, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan had announced the fourth instalment of the Krrish series. "When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa's picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment," Rakesh Roshan had said in a statement in 2016.

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday in 2018, Rakesh Roshan even announced the initial release date of the film. "Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik's birthday. Happy birthday, Hrithik," he had tweeted.

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

The first part of the Krrish film series, Koi... Mil Gaya, released on August 8 in 2003 while Krrish 3 released on November 1, 2013. The film series also features Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi.