Sussanne Khan Can't Get Over Her 'Edgy' New Look And Neither Can We

Sussanne Khan shared this photo (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne Khan hosted an event on Tuesday afternoon

She shared details of her sharp look on Instagram

"This is an appreciation reel to my wonderful team," she wrote

Sussanne Khan is a woman of many talents. From whipping up a mean-looking dish to singing like a pro, there is not much the interior designer cannot do. And now, Sussanne has proved that she is a fashionista in her own right as well. The entrepreneur shared an Instagram Reels where she is seen strutting like a true diva. In a detour from her regular simple and dainty look, Sussanne can be seen in a chic leather skirt, with a black sleeveless vest and a leather body belt. The 42-year-old has also said goodbye to her long tresses and welcomed a chic new look with a medium-length bob.

While celebrating her new look, Sussanne also made sure to thank her hair and makeup team. “Beauty begins the minute you decide to be 100 per cent yourself...Whatever floats your boat, be kind while rowing it. This is an appreciation reel to my wonderful team,” she wrote, thanking her team. She also mentioned that the leather outfit was vegan and therefore, cruelty-free.

Fans and Instagram followers of Sussanne seemed to lap up the new look and soon, flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. One fan even said, “You look like a superhero.” Read the complete note here:

Recently, Sussanne also blessed us all with a lovely selfie to which she added an inspiring message. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Don't let praise go to your head or criticism to your heart. You will be struck by lightning, you will fall on your face hard...And then you get up and try again.”

Reacting to the message, Dia Mirza said, “Stunning.”

Actor Uday Chopra said, “Whoa!!!! I wanted to say how great you're looking but then you go ahead and say all that stuff about praise etc, so tempering my reaction…Love you, Suzy!”

The interior designer's captions often reveal that she nurtures a philosophical bent of mind. In another similar selfie, she quoted poet Rumi and said, “Being a candle is not easy...In order to give light, one must burn first. But if the light is in your heart, you will find your way home.”

Sussanne, who was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan, also shares some treasured family moments with her fans on her social media accounts. Her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan often make an appearance on her feed. We absolutely love this throwback photo that Sussanne shared with her sons. She had captioned it, “Heart monster puddings.”

In another heartwarming gesture, she also shared a video montage celebrating the 50th anniversary of her former parents-in-law, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. Along with the video, she wrote, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling... all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.,.Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s' and also the best part of life ahead of you.” Watch the video here:

Sussanne dated actor Hrithik Roshan for four years, before marrying him in 2000. The couple ended their relationship in 2014. Sussanne is the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan.