Sussanne Khan's Mother On Daughter's Relationship With Arslan Goni: 'They Are Happy Together'

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni pictured together. (courtesy: SussanneKhan)

Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan recently opened up about her daughter's relationship with Arslan Goni in an interview with ETimes. Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to Hrithik Roshan, is currently dating actor Arslan Goni. When asked if Zarine Khan is happy about her daughter's new-found love, she told ETimes, "Arslan has studied law and belongs to a reputed political family in Jammu.He's also interested in acting, so I wish him all the best for that. His family is very good, and I am glad that Susanne and Arslan are happy together."

Sharing her thoughts on the institution of marriage, Zarine Khan said, "If you find happiness with someone today, you are lucky. One does not know what lies in store in the future. Today, life is what you make of it. Marriage is not the only thing in life today. Hollywood couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel have been in a relationship for ages now and are still happy together. "

Zarine Khan continued, "The age-old notion that you have to be married to be happy and settled, no longer holds true now. Women are independent, established in their careers and also want to make their own decisions. And marriage is a bond, which not always keeps you bonded for life. So, I am happy to see that Arslan and Susanne are happy together and focused on their careers."

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni hardly miss a chance to show their love for each other on their respective social media handles. On the occasion of new year, Arslan shared a picture with Sussanne from a party. He wrote in the caption, "Happy happy new year to every one. What a night. Thank you." Take a look:

Last year, Arslan Goni wished Sussanne happy birthday in an adorable way. Sharing a video of them together, he wrote in the caption, "Happy, happy birthday my love Sussanne Khan... First of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you.. This is dedicated to only us." Take a look at the video here:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Arslan Goni is known for series like Tanaav (2022), Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu (2021) and the film Jia Aur Jia (2017).