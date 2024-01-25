Sussanne Khan Reviews Hrithik Roshan's Fighter: 'Fabulous Mega Movie'

Hrithik in Fighter. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan's new release Fighter is in theatres now. Ahead of the opening day, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan attended the screening of Fighter in Mumbai along with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On Thursday, she gave a shout out to the film on her Instagram stories. "Big congratulations to Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone." She added, "Fabulous mega movie." Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-musician Saba Azad. The couple are frequently spotted together.

This is what Sussanne Khan posted:

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Rishabh Sawhney plays the antagonist in Fighter.

The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Hrithik Roshan does his best to lift the film as high as he can. Deepika Padukone is solid and completely at home in a predominantly man's world. Anil Kapoor's restraint adds a degree of gravitas to the film. But Fighter could have done with a more fearsome villain."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, released in theatres today. Before that, he was seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.