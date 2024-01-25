Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan At Fighter Screening

Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan at the screening.

Just a day before the theatrical release of Fighter, a screening of the film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Fighter director Siddharth Anand in Pathaan, attended the screening last night. SRK wasn't photographed as his car was pictured at the venue and the windows were covered with a black cloth. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's cheer squad included his girlfriend and singer-actor Saba Azad, his ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan along with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The film's director Siddharth Anand was also clicked at the screening.

SRK checked into the venue in incognito mode.

See more photos from the screening:

Fighter showcases the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and his team as they embark on a mission to safeguard the skies as well as the nation. About the film Fighter, it marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Rishabh Sawhney plays the antagonist in Fighter. The film had a theatrical release on January 25. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.