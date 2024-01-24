Bipasha Basu Sends Big Love To Husband Karan And Team Fighter Ahead Of Film's Release

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: bipashabasu )

Ahead of the release of long-awaited film Fighter, Bipasha Basu put out a heartfelt Instagram post wishing her husband Karan Singh Grover and team Fighter for the big day. Bipasha Basu shared a picture of Karan Singh Grover from the sets of Fighter alongside a sweet message. She wrote, "I know you love your crazy wife. Fighter. Wishing you @iamksgofficial and the entire team of Fighter stupendous success. Durga Durga." For those unversed, Karan Singh Grover plays the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Fighter. Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, the action-thriller, which follows an Indian Air Force squad on a mission to protect the country from looming threats, will not be released in Gulf countries except the United Arab Emirates. As per sources, Fighter has failed to receive approval from the GCC Censors [Gulf Cooperation Council Censors]. While the censor screening took place on January 10, 2024, it was officially announced only on January 23, 2024 that the film won't be released in most Gulf countries. This development comes as a major setback for the film scheduled to release on January 25 as Gulf countries serve a huge market for Bollywood releases.

Trade analyst Girish Johar also tweeted confirming the same and wrote in a post on X [formerly Twitter], “In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!”

The trailer released a few days ago features Hrithik Roshan in the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, with Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz, and Aamir Naik in other important roles. Fighter's trailer also has several references to Pakistan, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Pulwama terror attack and India's response at Balakot.

Watch the flim's trailer below:

Fighter will be released in theatres on January 25th.