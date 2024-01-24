When Lord Of The Dance Hrithik Roshan Copied Deepika Padukone's "Effortless Style" In Fighter Song

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan at Fighter event

Fighter co-stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan had only nice things to say about each other as they alongside Anil Kapoor and Fighter director Siddharth Anand attended the film's press conference. On being asked about his experience while working with Deepika Padukone in Fighter, the Dhoom 2 star narrated an incident during the filming of the song Sher Khul Gaye. Hrithik talked about getting "lost in the technicality of the step" and how his co-star Deepika came to the rescue. “Say nice things,” Deepika was heard telling Hrithik in the video and her co-star did exactly that.

"There is a thing that helped me a lot, this is when we were shooting for Sher Khul Gaye. I had obviously put in a lot of effort in getting the steps right but when I saw Deepika doing the same step, I was like this is looking so effortless man and then I asked Deepika, 'can you please do the step for me'. We are on set, camera is on and I was like, I am not doing it until I understand what is going wrong with my step. So I asked her to do the step, I saw what she was doing and then I copied what her style was," Hrithik elaborated.

Deepika Padukone chipped in, "Basically I was doing it so badly that there was no other choice than to follow me." Hrithik Roshan however asserted that it was infact Deepika who, "enhanced" his dance in the song.

"Sometimes you just get lost in the technicality of the step. Jab maine unhe dekha (when I saw her), I said this is looking effortless. I am going to now change the step a little bit and do it in the way she is doing and that enhanced my dance as well," added Hrithik Roshan.

ICYDK, Hrithik Roshan is deemed as one of the finest dancers in the Bollywood fraternity. The 50-year-old actor has exhibited his magnificent dance skills in some of the most iconic film songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Main Aisa Kyon Hoon among others.

On collaborating with Deepika Padukone for the first time, Hrithik Roshan summed up his experience like this, " I was very excited to work with her. Everything becomes very easy when two actors come as actors and are focused on interpreting the lines and getting the best out of each scene that's on paper. With Deepika, that became really easy because she brings a lot of realism in her work so I was constantly just bouncing off of that. Each line she says is coming from a very deep place. I could tell that this is real and if i don't maintain that then I might look like I am overdoing things. So I had to make sure that I am at that frequency and thanks to her, all the scenes of Minnie and Patty look extremely vulnerable, extremely endearing and very real.."

Meanwhile, Fighter is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first on-screen collaboration. However, this is Deepika and Hrithik's third individual collaboration with Siddharth Anand. Deepika and Siddharth Anand have worked in Bachna Ae Haseeno [2008] and Pathaan [2023], and Hrithik and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang [2014] and War [2019].