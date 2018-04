Zarine Khan's Throwback Pic Is Just Cuteness Overload

Highlights Zarine Khan shared a throwback post on Thursday Zarine Khan's photo garnered over 121,874 likes in just five hours "Once upon a time, I was sweet and innocent," she wrote

On Thursday, we were delighted to have spotted a throwback post on Zarine Khan's Instagram . Theactress shared a major blast from the past, in which she's so young that she's barely recognisable as the star she is today. Sharing the piece of throwback gold, Zarine Khan wrote: "Once upon a time, I was sweet and innocent. And then s**t happened!" Zarine Khan's throwback photo quickly went viral and garnered over 121,874 likes in just five hours with comments like "So cute" and "So sweet" pouring in on her feed. "So innocent and cute," read a comment and we totally agree. Throwback posts on Zarine Khan's Instagram is a rare occurrence but we remember one very clearly. In April 2016, the 30-year-old actress wrote a lengthy post about body-shaming and juxtaposed two of her old photos from when she was in school. Back then, Zarine trended a great deal for her powerful post, which was a lesson in self-esteem and self-worth: "When I look at these pictures, I feel proud of myself today. Not that I felt any lesser about myself back then. Inspite of being so big I never let people's comments or ideas about me bother me. Because it's my life and my body and only I have the right to decide what I'm going to do with it," read a part of her post.Zarine Khan made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 2010 filmand also has films likeandon her resume. She was last seen in this year's horror film