Zarine Khan's Throwback Pic Is Just Cuteness Overload

Entertainment | Posted by | Updated: April 19, 2018 21:36 IST
On Thursday, we were delighted to have spotted a throwback post on Zarine Khan's Instagram. The Hate Story 3 actress shared a major blast from the past, in which she's so young that she's barely recognisable as the star she is today. Sharing the piece of throwback gold, Zarine Khan wrote: "Once upon a time, I was sweet and innocent. And then s**t happened!" Zarine Khan's throwback photo quickly went viral and garnered over 121,874 likes in just five hours with comments like "So cute" and "So sweet" pouring in on her feed. "So innocent and cute," read a comment and we totally agree.
 


Throwback posts on Zarine Khan's Instagram is a rare occurrence but we remember one very clearly. In April 2016, the 30-year-old actress wrote a lengthy post about body-shaming and juxtaposed two of her old photos from when she was in school. Back then, Zarine trended a great deal for her powerful post, which was a lesson in self-esteem and self-worth: "When I look at these pictures, I feel proud of myself today. Not that I felt any lesser about myself back then. Inspite of being so big I never let people's comments or ideas about me bother me. Because it's my life and my body and only I have the right to decide what I'm going to do with it," read a part of her post.
 
 

Came across these pics of mine from school and college days. (White one was in std 9th & pink one was right after my std 12th exams). Whn I look at these pics I feel proud of myself today not tht I felt any lesser abt myself back then. Inspite of being so big I never let ppl's comments or ideas abt me bother me. Bcoz it's my life and my body and only I hav the right to decide wht I'm gonna do with it. Then one day I decided let me try how it feels to b a little lighter and hence started my weight loss journey. It wasn't easy at all bt everytime I looked at the Progress in the mirror I got the push to do more. I had lots more energy than before and I was loving every bit of this new person I was transforming into. Whn I became a part of this industry, I had lost all my weight ... Infact I was asked to put on weight Fr my first film to look the character. Unfortunately I was criticised to no end Fr my weight bt again I never let tht get to me. How cud I ? Those ppl had not seen me like the way I am in these pics here. And Fr me everything was jus an achievement to reach frm where I was to where I am. I continued on my fitness journey irrespective Bcoz fitness Fr me is a way of life now. Along with the weight loss came a lot of stretch marks bt instead of feeling ashamed of it and trying to hide it , I believe in flaunting it . It makes me feel like a tigress with her stripes. I have come a long way in this journey of fitness and I still hav a long way to go... Bt it's always been only Fr myself and not Bcoz of ppl shaming me ! #IWillBeMe #MondayMotivation #SayNoToBodyShaming #LoveYourself

Zarine Khan made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 2010 film Veer and also has films like Ready, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2 on her resume. She was last seen in this year's horror film 1921.
 

