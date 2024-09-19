Mandira Bedi Struck Throwback Gold In Her Photo Archive. See Post

Mandira Bedi is back to treat us all to a throwback gem. On Thursday, the actress and television presenter dropped a montage video on Instagram featuring some pictures of her childhood days, teenage years and modelling career. The first photo captures a young Mandira Bedi smiling beamingly at the camera wearing her school uniform. The following clicks show her in different moods. In one of the snaps, Mandira sports her iconic arrow bindi. The last few photos are from the current times where she can be seen with short hair. Every picture -- past or present speaks volumes about Mandira's timeless beauty. Without wasting time thinking about the caption the Shanti actress simply wrote, “throwback Thursday (smiley emojis).

Last month, Mandira Bedi shared a post for her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary. She shared a video on Instagram expressing that she missed him dearly. The clip showcases some special moments of Mandira and Raj with their kids. “Happy Birthday Raji. it has been more than 3 years since you left us and we think of you and miss you every day. But on your birthday, we think of you a little bit more and celebrate you a little bit more and the MANY things that made up the wonderful you, that you were: your selflessness, your contagious energy, your kindness, your booming voice, your big, huge, loving Heart. We think of you fondly and miss you sorely as we celebrate you today on the day that you were born,” read the heartfelt note.

Raj Kaushal was a filmmaker who is credited with directing films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Mandira Bedi and Raj got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their first child, a son Vir in 2011. They adopted a four-year-old daughter Tara in 2020. Raj died due to a heart attack in 2021.

Mandira Bedi became a household name after she appeared in the 1994 serial Shanti. She was also a part of several television shows such as Ghar Jamai, CID and Dushman. Some of her notable film projects include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dus Kahaniyaan, Vodka Diaries, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and The Tashkent Files. Mandira was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men.