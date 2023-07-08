Mandira Bedi And Anup Soni In A Throwback Pic From The Sets Of Shanti

Image instagrammed by Anup Soni. (Courtesy: Anup Soni)

Actor Anup Soni's latest post on Instagram is pure gold. The actor has shared a throwback picture of himself and Mandira Bedi. The pic was clicked on the sets of the hit TV serial Shanti at Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai. In the photo, we can see Anup Soni and Mandira posing for the lens. Along with the image, Anup Soni said, “This Flashback Friday takes me to the early days of my acting career. This picture was clicked at Rajkamal Studios... with dear Mandira Bedi at the shoot of the iconic TV show Shanti. Grateful for the cherished moments we have shared on and off-screen.” In the show, Mandira played the titular role of Shanti. The TV serial – which aired in the early 90s – also starred Rajesh Tailang and Amit Behl.

A few days back, Anup Soni shared a video from the grand musical play — Mughal-e-Azam in the US. The actor, who was joined by his wife Juhi Babbar Soni, said, “From Mumbai to America, the distance couldn't keep me away from experiencing the magic of Mughal-e-Azam! This grand musical play has been on since 2016, but destiny had its own plans, and I finally got to witness this spectacular show miles away from home. Here, I was with Juhi Babbar Soni, in America, and the play embarked on its American journey. They say things happen when they are supposed to, and this incredible journey to see Mughal-e-Azam reaffirmed that belief. The wait was worth it, it was captivating, mesmerizing grandeur. Truly, some experiences are worth travelling across continents for.”

Replying to the post, Mughal E Azam: The Musical's Instagram page wrote, “Anup Soni, your presence at our show Mughal-e-Azam in New Jersey was like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day! We were absolutely thrilled to have you in the audience. Thank you for being a part of this unforgettable evening, and for always supporting and encouraging the arts. You truly make a difference, and we're forever grateful.”

Anup Soni is also known for his role in the TV serial Balika Vadhu.