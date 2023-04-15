To Mandira Bedi, 51 Today, An Adorable Birthday Note From BFF Mouni Roy

Mandira Bedi pictured with Mouni Roy. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Actress-host and entrepreneur Mandira Bedi celebrates her 51st birthday today (April 15). On the happy occasion, wishes for the multi-hyphenate are pouring in from all quarters. However, the most lovely message came from Mandira Bedi's BFF, actress Mouni Roy. Sharing a set of images of herself with Mandira, Mouni Roy said, “My dearest M, I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together. All the trips, this entire journey has been so wonderful. On this special day, I want to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday! You are an amazing person and an inspiration to me. Your talent, grace, and dedication to your craft have made you one of the most respected artists in the country. Your ability to balance your career and motherhood is truly admirable and inspiring.”

Praising her friend further, Mouni Roy said, “But what makes you truly remarkable is the kindness and generosity you show to everyone around you. You have a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. Your friendship is something that I cherish dearly and I feel blessed to have you in my life. As you celebrate your birthday today, I want to wish you all the happiness, love, and success that you deserve. May your dreams continue to soar high and may you achieve all that you set out to do. May you always find joy and contentment in the simple things of life and may your heart be filled with gratitude for all the blessings that come your way.”

Mouni Roy also wished for Mandira Bedi “lots of love, laughter, and wonderful memories.” She signed off the note saying, “Here's to many more happy and healthy years. With love and warm wishes, M.” In response, Mandira Bedi said, “Mouni .. I'm so grateful for you. For your love. And for having you in my life. I treasure you.”

Last year, on the occasion of Mouni Roy's birthday too, Mandira Bedi shared an equally moving post. Dropping a montage video featuring her and Mouni Roy, Mandira said, “Happy Birthday to my dearest, sweetest Mon. We met in January of 2019.. and have made SO many beautiful memories together, since. I'm really blessed to have you in my life. Keep smiling, keep shining.. knowing you can always count on me.. that's what friends are for....Love you," and added a heart emoji.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.