On Mouni Roy's Birthday, BFF Mandira Bedi's Special Post: 'Blessed To Have You In My Life'

It's Mouni Roy's 37th birthday today (September 28) and the actress has received a special birthday wish from BFF Mandira Bedi. On Instagram, the actress shared a video featuring several pictures of them having fun together. From Mouni Roy's wedding to Suraj Nambiar to Mandira and Mouni's vacation, the video covered all the happy memories. At the end of the video, the text read, "Happy birthday Mon, Here's to making many more memories together." Along with a video, Mandira dropped a long note wishing her "sweetest Mon".

Mandira Bedi wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest, sweetest Mon. We met in the January of 2019.. and have made SO many beautiful memories together, since. I'm really blessed to have you in my life. Keep smiling, keep shining.. knowing you can always count on me.. that's what friends are for....Love you," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, Mouni Roy commented, "I love you more," followed by heart emoticons.

Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar also dropped a post wishing his "partner in crime". Sharing a stunning picture of Mouni, he wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful partner in crime," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon, Mouni replied in the comment section, "I love you..."

Mouni Roy is basking in the success of her recently released movie Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, in the film, Mouni played the role of Junoon and received immense praise from the audience for her performance.