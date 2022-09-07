Mouni Roy Shares Pics With Her 'Meet Cute' Husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy shared pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. On Wednesday, the actor shared two different posts with her husband. Mouni captioned her first post, "My Meet Cute. An impossibly cute one." In the pictures, the couple can be seen in all-white ethnic wear, clicked at their candid best. In the other post, Mouni and Suraj can be seen in a cute pose, where Mouni is looking at Suraj, while he is looking elsewhere. Mouni didn't write any caption for this.

Just a day ago, the actor had shared a series of posts on Instagram in the same white outfit. She shared two different posts, both with the caption, "Photos by pati dev." All her posts have garnered likes in lakhs.

Mouni often shares pictures with her husband on her Instagram handle.

Mouni Roy will be soon seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actor will be playing the antagonist in the film, who is in search of the strongest of astras. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna among others.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple had an intimate wedding with close family and friends in attendance. Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based entrepreneur. Mouni had shared many pictures from her wedding on her Instagram handle.

Mouni Roy emerged to fame with her role in daily soap Naagin and Mahadev.