Mandira Bedi Shares Pics From Langar To Honour Late Husband Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi with her family. (courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi has shared a picture from a langar bhog organised in the memory of her late husband, Raj Kaushal. The picture, which was clicked inside a gurudwara, features Mandira and her children Vir and Tara. Along with the picture, Mandira wrote, “Akhand Paath ka bhog and langar in Raj [Kaushal]'s name. This morning with the kids and staff at the Gurudwara.” Raj Kaushal, who was a filmmaker, died on June 30 last year, due to cardiac arrest. He was 49. Mandira's bestie, actress Mouni Roy was among the first to drop a red heart under the post.

Mandira Bedi, in an earlier post, shared pictures from the prayer meet organised to remember Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. She has also penned a moving note in the memory of her loving husband. “Two days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj...The skies cried today for you. As did we. And wherever you may be…May you be in peace and surrounded by love,” she wrote.

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani left heart emojis under the post. Take a look:

Mandira Bedi has also dropped a handwritten “Miss you, Raj” message. The text read, “365 days without you." Actress Rhea Chakraborty has sent her love to Mandira and her family. She said, “My love to you." Actress Mouni Roy dropped red heart emojis under the post. Actress Neha Dhupia replied with a "love and strength” message. Tahira Kashyap's message read, “More strength and love to you."

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999. The couple welcomed Vir, their first child, in 2011. Later, in July 2020, the two welcomed daughter Tara into the family.