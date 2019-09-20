'You're A Good Guy': Alia Bhatt Writes Emotional Note For Dad Mahesh Bhatt On His Birthday

Alia Bhatt shared this picture from her childhood album. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture to wish her father Mahesh Bhatt birthday on social media on Friday. The 26-year-old actress also added a silhouette picture to the post, in which she wrote, "It's been great knowing you for the last 26 years... You're a good guy. Probably the best... also the wisest... also you're very funny... did I tell you I think you're super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy... You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one. I love you." In the throwback picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen seated close to Mahesh Bhatt, who was busy working. Alia Bhatt looks really cute in the throwback picture, in which her undivided attention is towards the camera.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post:

In an old interview, Alia Bhatt had said that her 'real friendship' with her father began after she became an actress. Alia Bhatt said that when she was a child, Mahesh Bhatt was largely absent from her life and he 'was always like a celebrity who would walk in to the house.' Guess the above throwback picture is testimony to the times when Mahesh Bhatt was too busy to be bothered.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is spending his birthday on the sets of Sadak 2, his daughter Pooja Bhatt (with first wife Kiran Bhatt) shared an update. Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of Mahesh Bhatt on the director's chair and wrote, "'There is no end, there is no beginning, there is only this never ending passionate flow of life!' Mahesh Bhatt #sadak2 #Sadak2diaries #day35 #maheshbhatt #birthdayboy"

Mahesh Bhatt is directing both Alia and Pooja in Sadak 2 along with actors Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2, which was announced on Mahesh Bhatt's birthday last year, will be his first film as director after almost two decades. He last directed Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt in 1999 film Kartoos.

