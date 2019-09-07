Mahesh Bhatt Death Hoax: 'He'll Survive Us All,' Tweets Daughter Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt shared this image of Mahesh Bhatt. (Image courtesy: PoojaB1972)

Pooja Bhatt had the most interesting response to her father Mahesh Bhatt's death rumours. The 47-year-old filmmaker, on learning about Mahesh Bhatt's death hoax, shared a few pictures of the filmmaker on social media. In the pictures, Mahesh Bhatt could be seen happily posing for the camera. Pooja Bhatt, who is known for her edgy sense of humour, tweeted, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father Mahesh Bhatt had a heart attack and is dead, here is ample proof that he is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain't going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!"

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post here:

To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @MaheshNBhatt had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! pic.twitter.com/iwxtvpfOSO — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 6, 2019

Pooja Bhatt recently made an appearance in a post shared by Mahesh Bhatt from the sets of Sadak 2. The post also featured Mahesh Bhatt's daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Sadak 2 is the second installment of Mahesh Bhatt's critically-acclaimed 1991 film Sadak. The film featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and in Sadak 2 both the actors make a comeback. However, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur will play the lead roles in the film.

This is the post we are talking about:

Pooja Bhatt and Rahul are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his first wife Kiran. Mahesh Bhatt married Loraine Bright in 1968. She changed her name to Kiran after their wedding.

